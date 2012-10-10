Man Involved With Muhammad Film Denies He Violated Probation

A man who admitted he was involved in the making of the film Innocence of Muslims says he did not violate his probation.

Mark Basseley Youssef made a court appearance today not for making the film that resulted in protests throughout the Muslim world but for his 2010 conviction of bank and credit card fraud, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Keen readers, by the way, will notice that the name looks different from what we and other news outlets have reported in the past. Youssef legally changed his name in 2002 from Nakoula Basseley Nakoula.

In fact, as The San Diego Union Tribune reports, his name change became a point of contention during the hearing.

The Tribune reports:

"Youssef, a Christian originally from Egypt, was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to 21 months in prison. After he was freed, he was barred from using computers or the Internet for five years without approval from his probation officer. He also wasn't supposed to use any name other than his true legal name without the prior written approval of his probation officer.

"At least three names have been associated with Youssef since the film trailer surfaced - Sam Bacile, Nakoula Basseley Nakoula and Youssef.

"Court documents show Youssef legally changed his name from Nakoula in 2002, but he never told federal authorities while he was being prosecuted for check fraud. Orange County Superior Court documents show he wanted the change because he believed Nakoula sounded like a girl's name."

