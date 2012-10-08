World Bank Predicts Slower Growth In East Asia

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: That prediction comes from a World Bank report released today. The bank warns of a deeper and longer slowdown in the region caused by weak exports and weak domestic demand.

At the center of all this is a greater than slowing of the Chinese economy. The bank cut its annual growth prediction for China to 7.7 percent, which is down about half a point. Though next year, they expect China's economy to rebound a bit, helped by government stimulus measures.