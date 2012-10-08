'Another Thing': Singing The Housework Blues

Each week, All Things Considered and Lenore Skenazy, author of the book and blog Free Range Kids, bring you "Another Thing," an on-air puzzle to test your cleverness skills. We take a trend in the news and challenge you to help us satirize it with a song title, a movie name or something else wacky.

This week's challenge: A study out of Norway found that couples who split the chores equally are 50 percent more likely to divorce.

Come up with the name of a country song about a chore-splitting couple.

Submit your entry using the form below or by sending your answer with your name, address and phone number to anotherthing@npr.org.

Entries are due by noon EDT on Oct. 10. All entries become the property of NPR, which reserves the right to edit them. Entries submitted as comments on this Web page cannot be considered. In the case of several similar entries, the first one received gets credit.

The winner will be announced on All Things Considered on Oct. 15. The first-prize winner will receive an NPR mug.

Last week's challenge: What will be the most terrible toy of the 21st century? Come up with its name and — if you'd like — its slogan.

Winner: "G.I. Joe Biden: He talks ... but you wish he wouldn't," Carrie Allan, Takoma Park, Md.

Runners-Up:

"Serious Putty: allows you to copy newsprint, then read it," Adam Morris, Hunlock Creek, Pa.

"Tickle Me Cuomo," Lee Ann Donner, Essex, Vt.

"Barbie's Under-Water Dream House," Beth Chowlette, East Rochester, N.Y.

"The NPR Pledge Drive Action Play Set! Comes with a phone bank of poseable volunteers, a deluxe Terry Gross action figure and a Nina Totenbag for pledges of $100 or more. Call now, for fun!," Sam Kimpton, Durham, N.C.

Honorable Mentions (Because All Things Considered loved these, too):

"Lumberjack in the Box," Mari Jacquet, Chico, Calif.

"Hungry, Hungry Hipsters," James Bartelle, Metairie, La.





