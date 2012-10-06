Opening Panel Round

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

We want to remind everyone to join us here most weeks at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Illinois. For tickets and more information, you can go to wbez.org, or you can find a link at our website, waitwait.npr.org.

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Maz, according to a study by the Wall Street Journal, a rise in the number of minor injuries to children might be caused by what?

MAZ JOBRANI: It's not computer related.

SAGAL: It is, actually.

JOBRANI: Oh, the parents are not paying attention.

SAGAL: Because they are?

JOBRANI: They're driving while being on the phone. Texting while...

SAGAL: They're texting while parenting.

JOBRANI: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This is a problem now.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Does no one see it? Do you not see it right in front of your eyes? I don't understand this stupid thing with the phones and the iPad and all that stuff. I don't get it.

(APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: It's right in front of us and we don't see it. You know what I mean? I mean, we live right near a park, and I watch people all day long, go by the park, doing this here, or talking on their phone. You know, while the kid is like hanging out of the carriage.

(LAUGHTER)

AMY DICKINSON: My mother, anyway, never paid any attention to me and she didn't even have an excuse.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

DICKINSON: It was like...

JOBRANI: Well if you get the kids an iPhone, you could text each other at least.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's like, "Mommy, I fell down a well." Be right with you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I mean parents who are too busy with their phones you're not missing much. It's like, "Yeah, I saw my baby's third step. You know, it looked pretty much like the first."

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And then the other thing is they have to take pictures of it and put it up. I don't like that either. I'm sick of seeing the happy people's children on the Facebook. I'm just sick of it.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: It shouldn't be surprising though, a lot of the parents who were texting while parenting were texting while conceiving as well, so...

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.