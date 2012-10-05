Mystery Solved: Why Was Some French Honey Green?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Oh my gosh, today's last word in business is the most compelling report about our food supply since a few minutes ago, when we exploded the way that the bacon shortage was hyped. This story seems to be true.

Beekeepers in eastern France were upset, recently, to find that their bees were producing honey in unusual shades of blue and green.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

They discovered the possible culprit, a biogas plant about two and a half miles away that processed waste from an M&M's factory. The bees were snacking on the candy coating of M&M's.

INSKEEP: Now the beekeepers were not amused here. They cannot sell green honey - at least not outside of St. Patrick's Day - and now the bees have been cut off from their multicolored treats.

The waste treatment plant says it's now storing the candy waste more securely.

