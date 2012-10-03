Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Manhunt For Manatee-Riding Lady Comes To An End In Florida

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 3, 2012 at 1:55 PM EDT
Ana Gloria Garcia Gutierrez is seen attempting to ride a manatee.
Ana Gloria Garcia Gutierrez is seen attempting to ride a manatee.

For a short period, yesterday, the hunt was on in Pinellas County, Florida for a lady photographed riding a manatee.

The sheriff's department called a deadly serious press conference in which they asked the help of the public in identifying the perpetrator. The lady was wearing a white cap, red shorts and a black bikini top. Witnesses in the area, the sheriff said in a statement, took photographs and contacted police.

The Tampa Bay Timesreports that police quickly called a news conference and described the gathering as "slightly surreal in its gravity."

The paper adds:

"Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a news conference to decry the alleged abuse of an animal he called 'a huge part of our culture here in Florida' and 'a very integral part of what Florida is about.' ...

"'Go ride a Jet Ski. Don't use animals,' the sheriff said. 'She needs to be held accountable for her actions.'"

Under Florida law molesting or annoying a manatee is a second degree misdemeanor. Having grown up in the state, I can attest manatees are pretty much sacred. They're endangered and without any natural predators the sea cows are not afraid of humans.

"It's a wild animal. It's not something to be ridden," Susan Butler, a manatee expert with the U.S. Geological Survey in Gainesville, told the Times. "I can't say that as a biologist I would ever, ever condone that, or say that (the manatee) wanted them to do that."

But fear not, the public relations blitz yielded results. The sheriff's office said that hours after releasing the pictures to the public, 52-year-old Ana Gloria Garcia Gutierrez turned herself in to police.

"Deputies met with Gutierrez at her residence and questioned her regarding the reported events," the sheriff said in a statement. "Gutierrez admitted to the offense claiming she is new to the area and did not realize it was against the law to touch or harass manatees. Deputies further explained the law regarding manatees and the possible penalties for violating such laws."

The charges have been referred to the state attorney's office for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta