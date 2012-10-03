High School's Dress Code Spoils Homecoming Dance

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A high school in Utah has a dress code for the homecoming dance. The dresses should not be too short, with hems hitting, quote, "at or near knee length." Dozens of young women were turned away from that dance. The hems were near the knee, but apparently deemed not near enough. So many people were denied entry it became a disaster. The principal has now apologized for the vague rule and for what is being called the homecoming spirit massacre.