Iran's President Goes Home, His Cameraman Stays Behind

By Greg Myre
Published October 1, 2012 at 12:21 PM EDT
The Iranian cameraman who was part of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's delegation to the U.N. last week is now seeking asylum, a lawyer says.
When Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad came to speak in New York at the U.N. last week, he brought some 140 Iranians in his entourage.

It seems he went home with just 139.

Ahmadinenjad's cameraman, Hassan Gol Khaban, apparently stayed behind and is seeking asylum in the U.S., the Associated Press reports, citing New York lawyer Paul O'Dwyer.

There was no immediate word on the cameraman's whereabouts, the AP adds.

Even before word of the defection, the large Iranian delegation had drawn notice. Many members were spotted stocking up at cost-conscious stores like Costco, Walgreens and Payless shoes, New York's Daily News reported.

Iran is facing increasingly tough international sanctions over its nuclear program, and the punitive measures have contributed to high inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency.

Ahmadinejad's U.N. speeches have always attracted attention due to his often controversial statements. This year's speech, delivered last Wednesday, was more subdued, though he did call for a "new order" that would not be led by a "bullying" U.S.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
