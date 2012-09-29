Prediction

PETER GROSZ, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big surprise in next week's debate? Kyrie O'Connor?

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Ron Paul comes out onstage and somebody has to tell him, "Dr. Paul, it's over."

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Brian Babylon?

BRIAN BABYLON: Come to find out that Obama has had a fake spray tan the whole time.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: And Adam Felber?

ADAM FELBER: In a bizarre consecutive technical foul-up, President Obama's teleprompter will malfunction and so will Mitt Romney.

(LAUGHTER)

CARL KASELL: Well, if any those things happen next week, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

GROSZ: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, Brian Babylon and Adam Felber.

(APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Grosz. Peter Sagal will be back next week. Thank you very much.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

