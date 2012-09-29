PETER GROSZ, HOST:

All right now, we are on to our final game, Lightning Fill in the Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill in the blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer is worth two points. Carl, can you give us the scores?

CARL KASELL: Brian Babylon has the lead, Peter. He has four points. Kyrie O'Connor and Adam Felber both have two points.

GROSZ: We flipped a coin. Kyrie has elected to go first. OK, the clock will start when I begin with your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, Israel called for more international sanctions against blank.

KYRIE O'CONNOR: Iran.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Starting with Iowa, this week marked the beginning of early blanking in states across the country.

O'CONNOR: Voting.

GROSZ: Yes, that's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Representatives of Britain and Ecuador met Thursday to discuss the possible extradition of WikiLeaks founder blank.

O'CONNOR: Julian Assaunge.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Best known for the song "Moon River," crooner blank died Tuesday night at age 84.

O'CONNOR: Andy Williams.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: This week Spanish immigration officials arrested a man trying to enter the country illegally disguised as a blank.

O'CONNOR: A banana.

GROSZ: No, car seat.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: According to a report by the U. S. Census Bureau, blank is both the poorest and fattest state in the United States.

O'CONNOR: Mississippi.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Police in Rock Creek, Oregon easily arrested a man in the act of robbing a home because he blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

O'CONNOR: Fell asleep.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: Very good. In case you didn't know, rule number one amongst professional burglars, always get a good night's sleep before robbing a house. This Oregon man was quickly grabbed by police when he was discovered curled up on the kitchen floor. Things got very tense when he asked for just five more minutes and groggily swatted at the officer's nose thinking it was the snooze button.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: All right, Carl, so how did Kyrie do?

KASELL: Kyrie had six correct answers, for 12 more points. She now has 14 points, and Kyrie has the lead.

GROSZ: Well done, Kyrie. OK.

(APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: Adam Felber, you're up next. Fill in the blank. Jimmy Kimmel received mixed reviews for his stint hosting the blanks last Sunday.

ADAM FELBER: Emmy Awards.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: The man behind the blank that sparked protests around the world was arrested in Los Angeles for violating his probation.

FELBER: Film.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: NASA's Curiosity rover discovered new evidence this week that suggests water once flowed on blank.

FELBER: Mars.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Almost 40 years after his disappearance, police acting on a tip in Michigan began digging under a driveway for the remains of blank.

FELBER: Jimmy Hoffa.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Pop star Justin Bieber is embroiled in a trademark dispute with the makers of a video game called blank.

FELBER: Bieber.

GROSZ: No, it's called Jousting Beaver.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: On his show on Wednesday, David Letterman stumped British prime minister blank with a quiz on British history.

FELBER: James Cameron. David Cameron.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: James Cameron.

GROSZ: I think you also may have been stumped on that quiz.

FELBER: Yes.

GROSZ: A day after his meltdown onstage during a Las Vegas concert, the front man for blank checked into rehab.

FELBER: Green Day.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: A Florida man, who was pulled over for drunk driving blamed his bad driving on blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

FELBER: His car.

GROSZ: No, the squirrel in his shirt.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: It's true, Mr. Warren Michael III did have a squirrel inside of his shirt, but police suspected that his bad driving was actually due more to the alcohol odor oozing from every pore in his body.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: More so to that than Mr. Michael's claims that the squirrel was quote "eating him." Michael was asked to secure the squirrel, while he took a sobriety test, which he failed. The squirrel, of course, passed the test and just drove home.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: All right, Carl, how did Adam do?

KASELL: Adam had six correct answers, for 12 more points. He now has 14 and is tied with Kyrie for the lead.

GROSZ: Very good.

(APPLAUSE)

FELBER: And I did it with a squirrel in my shirt.

GROSZ: You're drunk.

FELBER: How'd this guy get in here?

GROSZ: Brian Babylon, batting clean up, how many does he need to win?

KASELL: Five to tie, six to win outright.

GROSZ: Five to tie, six to win. All right, Brian, you ready?

BRIAN BABYLON: Yes.

GROSZ: This is for the game. Fill in the blank. A riot involving 2,000 workers at factory in China temporarily stopped production on the blank this week.

BABYLON: IPhone.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: Reporters clarified this week that Mitt Romney was just joking when he said that he didn't know why blanks don't open.

BABYLON: Windows on airplanes.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Senators Rob Portman and John Kerry helped Mitt Romney and President Obama prepare for the blank scheduled for next week.

BABYLON: Debates.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: After an article in the financial magazine Barron's said it was too pricey, stock prices for the social networking site blank plummeted.

BABYLON: Facebook.

GROSZ: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

GROSZ: A British man who found a dying bumblebee on his garden path blanked.

BABYLON: Oh, saved it.

GROSZ: He did but it was a very specific way. So can you...

BABYLON: Oh, mouth to mouth.

GROSZ: He nursed it back to health by hand feeding it honey.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: Cute, right?

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: In the middle of their 50th anniversary reunion tour, Brian Wilson, founding member of the band blank was actually fired.

BABYLON: Queen. No, no, the Beach Boys, the Beach Boys.

GROSZ: Well if I let him say James Cameron, I will let you go back on - yes, the Beach Boys.

BABYLON: Beach Boys, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: We play it loosey goosy when Sagal is out of town, right, guys?

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: An investigation by British police into a quote "suspicious bright light," determined the light was actually blank.

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

BABYLON: The light was actually a - oh god. Oh god.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Ding.

GROSZ: No, it was one of his works. It was the moon.

BABYLON: The moon.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: The British constable was alone in a wooded area when he discovered something very suspicious, a huge bright light up ahead that looked almost like it was suspended from the sky.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: He quickly called to let his supervisor know that he might need some backup because he didn't know what it was. And then called back 20 minutes later to let his supervisor know that it was the moon.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: All right, Carl, did Brian do well enough to win.

KASELL: He had five correct answers, for ten more points. He now has 14 points. So we have a three-way tie. Brian Babylon, Kyrie O'Connor and Adam Felber are this week's co-champions.

(APPLAUSE)

GROSZ: Congratulations.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)