Briton Walks On Water In Human Hampster Wheel

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Chris Todd is about to prove that a human can walk on water - sort of. The British man plans to cross the Irish Sea in something resembling a human hamster wheel. He walks, the wheel spins, and that powers his homemade vehicle. He's covering 66 miles in two days to raise money for charity. To hydrate, he expects to down 30 liters of water. To celebrate, well, if all goes well, he'll be in Ireland. He says he's looking forward to a cold pint of Guinness. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.