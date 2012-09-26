Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What If Google Were Run By Replacement Engineers?

By Bill Chappell
Published September 26, 2012 at 5:59 PM EDT
A spoof site launched by Erik Johnson pretends to offer Google's search engine — if it were run by replacements.
A spoof site launched by Erik Johnson pretends to offer Google's search engine — if it were run by replacements.

Frustration over the NFL's not-ready-for-primetime replacement referees has inspired web designer Erik Johnson to present Google as if its search engine had replacement engineers at the controls. The result is a web page that looks a lot like the standard Google Search page — with a note that it is sponsored by the NFL.

Entering text in the search field yields real Google results. But they have nothing to do with your search terms, unless by some miracle of fate you were hoping to learn more about "Movies with Shaq in them," answer the question "Does Canada have Sonic restaurants?" — or simply read about "Turtles."

It seems that some of those "replacement searches" sometimes brought server error messages, as word spread about Johnson's spoof site. So be patient if you hit a roadblock.

In actual NFL news, spokesman Greg Aiello deflated rumors that the NFL and the referees' union were close to a deal, saying that he would not call such a conclusion "imminent" — "but talks are proceeding."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell