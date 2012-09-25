Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Peanut Butter Recall Widens To Other Nut Butters After Salmonella Outbreak

By April Fulton
Published September 25, 2012 at 11:57 AM EDT
Sunland Inc., which makes peanut butter for many national labels such as Trader Joe's and Target's Archer Farms, is recalling products suspected of containing salmonella.
Sunland Inc., which makes peanut butter for many national labels such as Trader Joe's and Target's Archer Farms, is recalling products suspected of containing salmonella.

Is it 2008 all over again?

Late Friday, Trader Joe's announced a voluntary recall of its Salted Valencia Peanut Butter because it may have been contaminated with a rare strain of salmonella that's been making people sick.

Then Monday, Sunland Inc., the company that makes the Trader Joe's brand peanut butter, said as a "precautionary step" it would expand the recall to other nut-based spreads it makes for several other companies, including Target's Archer Farms and Earth Balance, manufactured between May 1 and Sept. 24, 2012. You can see the full list of products affected in Sunland's press release, and if you have one of them, don't eat it and take it back to the store for a refund.

As of 1:15 p.m. Monday, 30 people in 19 states across the country so far have reported the illness, known as Salmonella bredeney.

"There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our customers, particularly the many families who enjoy our peanut butter every day," said Jimmie Shearer, president and CEO of Sunland.

The incident brings to mind the 2008 Peanut Corporation of America's recall of peanut butter made in bulk that other companies reprocessed into America's favorite snacks.

That one was a whole lot bigger, because its production size was bigger, food safety lawyer tells The Salt. That outbreak sickened more than 700 people and was blamed for nine deaths over the course of several months, according to the CDC. Marler's got more detail on his blog about the history of recent peanut butter recalls.

But these recalls remind us that much of our food chain is dependent on just a handful of suppliers. More consumers are affected when fewer companies supply a larger portion of the market, Sandra Eskin, project director of the food safety campaign at the Pew Health Group, tells The Salt.

The Peanut Corp. recall cascaded into Kellogg's recalling millions of dollars' worth of its peanut butter snack crackers and cookies under the Austin and Keebler brands, for example.

What needs to happen soon, Eskin says, is that the Obama administration needs to finalize the standards for preventing outbreaks called for in the food safety law Congress passed last year.

"Peanut butter is the poster child now for [the need for] prevention-based safety standards," Eskin says.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
April Fulton
April Fulton is a former editor with NPR's Science Desk and a contributor to The Salt, NPR's Food Blog.
See stories by April Fulton