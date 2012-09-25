Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Crocodile Busts Out Of Airplane's Holding Bin

Published September 25, 2012 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you remember that movie "Snakes on a Plane." It became an Internet sensation for its ridiculous premise. Well, for those not familiar, I'll remind you. There are snakes on a plane. Well, now an incident on an Australian flight is begging for a sequel. A crocodile broke out of the plastic bin that was transporting it. Luckily, things turned out better for these passengers than for the travelers who encountered snakes on a plane. The crocodile never even got out of the baggage hold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition