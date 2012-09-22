A Photographer's Ode To Unsung Artists

This blog has a habit of featuring photographers whose names you've never heard — whose names we hadn't even heard, to be honest, except by chance encounters.

But the world is mostly populated with unsung people. And in that sense, photographer Gary Monroe's life mirrors the lives of the people he photographs.

1 of 14 — Women leaving beach, South Beach, Miami Beach, 1977 Women leaving beach, South Beach, Miami Beach, 1977 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 2 of 14 — Woman lifting fruit on downtown street, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 1985 Woman lifting fruit on downtown street, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 1985 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 3 of 14 — Man with jigsaw puzzle in Jacaranda Hotel, Avon Park, Fla., 1985 Man with jigsaw puzzle in Jacaranda Hotel, Avon Park, Fla., 1985 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 4 of 14 — Three boys jumping off diving platform, Wakulla Springs, Fla., 1980 Three boys jumping off diving platform, Wakulla Springs, Fla., 1980 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 5 of 14 — Reading at Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, Cassadaga, Fla., 1996 Reading at Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp, Cassadaga, Fla., 1996 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 6 of 14 — Four people on sidewalk at Sixth Street, South Beach, Miami Beach, 1978 Four people on sidewalk at Sixth Street, South Beach, Miami Beach, 1978 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 7 of 14 — Sexual offender in trailer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2010 Sexual offender in trailer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2010 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 8 of 14 — Family at Disney World, Orlando, Fla., 1996 Family at Disney World, Orlando, Fla., 1996 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 9 of 14 — Woman smelling flowers in Central Park, New York City, N.Y., 2005 Woman smelling flowers in Central Park, New York City, N.Y., 2005 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 10 of 14 — Couple embracing by castle, Cardiff, Wales, 1993 Couple embracing by castle, Cardiff, Wales, 1993 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 11 of 14 — Family by door, Lumbini, Nepal, 2012 Family by door, Lumbini, Nepal, 2012 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 12 of 14 — Man in room, An-Nell Hotel, South Beach, Miami Beach, 1983 Man in room, An-Nell Hotel, South Beach, Miami Beach, 1983 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 13 of 14 — Ra-Ra band at Carnival, Jacmel, Haiti, 1985 Ra-Ra band at Carnival, Jacmel, Haiti, 1985 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe 14 of 14 — Family in room, Carrefour, Haiti, 1986 Family in room, Carrefour, Haiti, 1986 / Courtesy of Gary Monroe

Some quick context:

A few months back, Monroe helped us navigate the storied tale of Florida's "Highwaymen," a group of self-taught African-American artists featured in this special interactive. The loosely allied group has gained increasing fame in recent years, owing in part to Monroe's research and photography.

When he first encountered the Highwaymen hawking art on the side of an interstate (hence their nickname), he thought he'd take a few portraits. But as he spent more time with them, learning their stories and collective history, he photographed some more. Then he got a book deal. And then another deal. And suddenly, he was on a lecture circuit, effectively becoming the leading expert on this small, niche topic.

"I photographed what interested me," he says; at the time, that included local artists in his home state of Florida. Monroe got an MFA in 1977 with a focus in photography. And although he doesn't consider himself a documentarian, throughout the years, that's effectively what he became.

/ A Collaboration /

The Picture Show quickly learned the Highwaymen weren't the only subjects Monroe has focused on over the years. In fact, he has a vast archive that he's only begun to digitize — and is negotiating with Duke University's special collections about its acquisition.

"I have always photographed incessantly," Monroe says, "probably because it is my nature to do so." And about his nature — there's no other way of putting this: Monroe works like a dog.

"I don't know what motivates anyone, myself included," he says. "Whatever the motivation, I take solace from disciplined work."

/ Courtesy of Bill Jay / Gary Monroe at Daytona Beach, 1991

Now 60 years old, Monroe has remained mostly in Florida, with the exception of some 25 visits to Haiti. Under his belt are stories of "old world Jewry" in South Beach, Miami's Little Haiti Community, Disney's Magic Kingdom and a trailer park for registered sex offenders.

The photos here represent a mere fraction of a fraction of a fraction of Monroe's archive, but he digitized this narrow edit specifically for The Picture Show.

/ Courtesy of Gary Monroe / People at the Malecon, Havana, Cuba, 1998

Monroe has consistently photographed with black-and-white film — a habit he keeps up today. That doesn't make the job any easier, but it makes for a consistent vision. Despite having published several books about the Highwaymen, having covered historic events and documented niche cultures, Monroe remains humble:

"I'm not a historian. I'm not an academic. I'm not a journalist," he says. "I am only a photographer."

