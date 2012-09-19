Dog Shoots French Hunter

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. When Dick Cheney accidentally shot a hunting companion, the injured man insisted he did not blame the then-vice president. A French man feels the same way about his dog. He was hunting when the dog's paw was caught in the trigger. The shotgun went off and wrecked the man's hand.

The hunter straightforwardly took responsibility afterwards, saying he should've applied the safety catch. He says it wasn't the dog's fault - and he's adorable.

