Saudi Arabia Offers More Oil To Its Major Customers

Published September 19, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with an adjustment to the oil supply.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Saudi Arabia is offering more oil to its major customers. The Financial Times reports that the Saudis may be responding to a request by finance ministers from Group of Seven, the largest economies in the world. The move would likely push gas prices down and help stimulate economic growth. The average gas price at U.S. pumps rose to $3.88 last week - that is the highest ever for the month of September. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

