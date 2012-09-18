'Mother Jones' Releases Full, Unedited Romney Video

Mother Jones magazine has released the full, unedited video of the May 17 fundraiser where Mitt Romney made some controversial comments about 47 percent of the country, whom he said paid no income taxes and believed themselves "victims."

In a hastily arranged press conference Monday night, Romney asked that the whole video be released so Americans could see his comments in full context.

We've had quite a bit of coverage on the video, including looking at the accuracy of that 47 percent number and his comments on the Israel/Palestine conflict.

For now, here is the full video, posted in two parts to YouTube by Mother Jones:

