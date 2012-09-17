Bringing The World Home To You

White House To Launch Trade Case Against China

Published September 17, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A trade dispute between the U.S. and China is at the top of NPR's business news.

The United States has filed a complaint against China with the World Trade Organization. Washington charges that China subsidizes its cars and auto parts, giving it an unfair trade advantage over U.S. automakers.

This move comes as President Obama campaigns in Ohio today. Ohio is a political swing state and a place where many jobs rely on the auto industry.

China anticipated the U.S. move, by the way, and already today, Beijing filed its own complaint with the WTO over a new American tariff law that China fears could affect Chinese companies. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

