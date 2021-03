'Another Thing': Obie The Dachshund's Big Slim-Down

Each week, All Things Considered and Lenore Skenazy, author of the book and blog Free-Range Kids, bring you "Another Thing," an on-air puzzle to test your cleverness skills. We take a trend in the news and challenge you to help us satirize it with a song title, a movie name or something else wacky.

This week's challenge: The owner of a 77-pound dachshund named Obie is blogging about her efforts to slim him down by 40 pounds. If she succeeds, we can probably expect a book.

What will be the name of a best-selling diet book for dogs?

Last week's challenge:What will be the name of the first chain restaurant in outer space?

Winner: "The Zero G's-cake Factory," Robyn Schrager, St. Louis

Runners-Up:

"A-pollo 13," Lark Reynolds, Simpsonville, S.C.

"The Abdominal Strain," Robert Cooper, Barrington, R.I.

"Salad Bar Galactica," Andrea Roth, Santa Cruz, Calif.

