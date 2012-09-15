Opening Panel Round

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Roxanne, here's the story of a Good Samaritan. During a recent trip to Iceland, a tourist out on a hike heard about a woman who'd gone missing. So, she joined up with the searchers and eventually found the woman, who turned out to be whom?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Herself.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The woman is on a tour of Iceland. She decides to change some clothes. She goes off, she changes her clothes; she comes back. When she does, the tour leader does not recognize her, panics, issues an alert for the missing woman. She's described as Asian, about 5'3, wearing dark clothes and speaks good English.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was standing right there, agrees to help in the search, no doubt thinking, "Well I'm Asian, about 5'3", I speak good English. Where would I go if I were that woman?"

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Hours later, at 3 in the morning...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...after a helicopter has been dispatched to help in the search, she found the missing woman while looking at her reflection in the glassy surface of a tranquil lake.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Everybody laughed, until she demanded a reward.

(LAUGHTER)

P. J. O'ROURKE: Kind of explains their banking crisis, doesn't it?

SAGAL: It does.

(LAUGHTER)

