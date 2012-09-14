Cat Sneaks Onto Plane Bound For Disney World

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Transportation Security Administration watches for threats, but apparently wasn't ready for this. An Ohio woman says she packed her bags for Disney World, and only after arriving in Orlando did she discover that her cat stowed away in a suitcase. Bob-bob went through the airport security and into the plane. It is not clear whether airport scanners should have detected a cat skeleton, but Bob-bob got a free trip to chase Mickey Mouse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.