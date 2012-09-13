Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Have Foreign Policy Questions? 'Weekend Edition' Will Try To Answer Them

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 13, 2012 at 7:01 PM EDT

Our friends at Weekend Edition are trying something different starting this weekend. They're calling on NPR reporters to answer some of your questions on different topics.

Here's how they explain it:

"Weekend Edition is launching a new series of discussions connecting listeners with NPR reporters. This Saturday, host Scott Simon will be bringing you into the conversation about foreign policy issues the next president will face. He'll be answering questions with the help of NPR's diplomatic correspondent, Michele Kelemen, and NPR's Kabul bureau chief, Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson.

"We want to hear from you. Email your questions and opinions about U.S. relations in the Middle East and Afghanistan to ReporterHotline@npr.org. Please include your full name, where you're from and a phone number we can reach you at."

So, help them out, maybe they'll be able to help you out, too.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta