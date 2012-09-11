Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Man Reviews Neighbors' Late-Night Karaoke

Published September 11, 2012 at 5:19 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When free speech causes problems, the cure is often more free speech. A British man tested that theory when his neighbors exercised their right to stay up late singing karaoke. Britain's Daily Telegraph says Oli Beale responded by posting a board with reviews. When the neighbors sang "Pinball Wizard" at 2:23 A.M., Mr. Beale called it terrible. "Walk This Way" was the low point, while "Tiny Dancer" was judged actually very good. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition