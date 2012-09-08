Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will this year's October Surprise be? Jessi Klein?

JESSI KLEIN: Herman Cain comes surging back. He wins the whole thing in November. He's our new president.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Mitt Romney will get caught on Halloween, dressed as Obama, going house to house saying, as he grabbed candy, "If I'm elected president, I'm going to cancel Halloween."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: Mitt Romney will strap himself to a hang glider, throw his dog on the roof and lead a flock of geese through the swing states of New Hampshire, Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. And then realize, too late, that they're Canadian geese.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: And, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis,

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks also to Jessi Klein, Tom Bodett, and Paula Poundstone, and, thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we will be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

