Opening Panel Round

Right now, panel, it's time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Jessi?

JESSI KLEIN: Yes.

SAGAL: The White House has been accused of leaking sensitive information. Well, this week, they went ahead and posted, for anyone to see and copy, what?

KLEIN: I would like a hint.

SAGAL: Well, they say, the White House says it tastes great, but the Republicans insist it's less filling.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh, I know.

KLEIN: Oh, oh, oh, I do know this answer. Oh, oh, oh, wasn't it, this is the recipe for the White House beer or what kind of beer they drink?

SAGAL: Yeah, no, what kind of beer they make.

KLEIN: They make, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes, the White House beer recipe. That's the answer, very good.

KLEIN: Yes, they're the White House brewery.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: According to the White House, the President was inspired by the home brewers he met around the country, or maybe he had to drink one too many bottles of PBR on the campaign trail and was like, from now on, I bring my own. The White House Ale recipe includes local ingredients, like honey from the White House Garden and the sweat of the wealthy job creators they keep imprisoned in the basement.

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: That gives it a nice tang.

SAGAL: It does, it does.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So let's sum it up: the President, we now know this week, salvages furniture from dumpsters, and he brews his own beer. Great: he's not the first black president; he's the first Hipster president.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Next, he's going to ride around town in an armored fixie bicycle.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They say they have no plans to sell White House Ale. But in case they do, we here at WAIT WAIT have prepared some advertising slogans for the Obama Beer.

BILL KURTIS: Obama Beer. The Audacity of Hops.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Very good.

KLEIN: That's good.

SAGAL: Hold on, hold on. That's a good introductory campaign. For the next line of ads, how about these?

KURTIS: Yes, we can get wasted.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And?

KURTIS: I'm gonna need to see your Beerth Certificate.

(LAUGHTER)

(APPLAUSE)

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)