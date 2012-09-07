Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Clinton Signs Report Designating Haqqani Network As Terrorist Group

By Mark Memmott
Published September 7, 2012 at 10:23 AM EDT
A U.S. Predator drone flies through the night sky over Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan. Such drones have been targeting groups such as the Haqqani network that are accused of attacking U.S. and Afghan forces.
A U.S. Predator drone flies through the night sky over Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan. Such drones have been targeting groups such as the Haqqani network that are accused of attacking U.S. and Afghan forces.

One of the most violent groups operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan — one which top U.S. military officials have previously said has the support of some in Pakistan's intelligence services — has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the State Department, according to reports from NPR's Michele Kelemen, The Associated Press, Reuters and other news outlets.

Michele says that Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton's signing of that declaration earlier today "is likely to anger Pakistan. ... The Haqqanis have been blamed for a series of attacks on U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the U.S. accuses Pakistan of giving the group safe haven."

The New York Times reports that the declaration:

"Culminates nearly two years of spirited debate inside the administration. ...

"Several State Department and military officials argued that designating the organization would help strangle the group's fund-raising activities in countries like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates and pressure Pakistan to open a long-expected military offensive against the militants.

"Many other senior officials, including several in the White House, expressed deep reservations that blacklisting the group could further damage badly frayed relations with Pakistan, undercut peace talks with the Taliban and possibly jeopardize the fate of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the only American soldier known to be held by the militants."

Members of the Haqqani network have been among those targeted by U.S. drone strikes in Pakistan.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott