Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Heart Of A Hawk In Iowa City, Iowa

By Jake Bouma
Published August 30, 2012 at 3:30 PM EDT
Herky the Hawk
Herky the Hawk

In the fall of 2008 my friend, TJ Anderson — a member of the University of Iowa's Herky the Hawk mascot squad — took note of an unused space in the southwest corner of Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. And the idea of "" was born.

TJ envisioned creating Herky's Nest — a home for Herky — that also serves as a premium seating area for children and families from the . The goodwill gesture brings the community together in a lighthearted and meaningful way.

Jake Bouma is a youth minister in Clive, Iowa. He listens to

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Jake Bouma