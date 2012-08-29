Bringing The World Home To You

Finding A Home In Arlington, Va.

By Caroline Lacey
Published August 29, 2012 at 7:00 AM EDT
Phillip, the skittish puppy.
Phillip, the skittish puppy.
Phillip seeks shelter.
/ Courtesy of Caroline Lacey
/
Phillip seeks shelter.
Looking for the right dog.
/ Courtesy of Caroline Lacey
/
Looking for the right dog.
Choice made; Phillip has a home.
/ Courtesy of Caroline Lacey
/
Choice made; Phillip has a home.

Who: A family looking for a dog and a black dog named Phillip

What: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue adoption event

When: Sat., Aug. 18, 2012

Where: Dogma Dog Bakery, Arlington Va.

Why: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, non-profit animal rescue organization devoted to saving the lives of homeless animals and spreading the word about responsible pet ownership.

Caroline Lacey is a photographer in suburban Washington. She listens to .

