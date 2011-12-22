Bringing The World Home To You

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Stories

Published December 21, 2010 at 9:48 AM EST

Christmas is a time of traditions, and over the years, NPR has created a few traditions of its own. In this hour-long special: Wistfulness, joy, doubt, hope, all the emotions we feel at this time of year, all summoned up in memorable stories from the NPR broadcast archives.

David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. It may be you'll remember these tales fondly, or it may be you'll fall in love with them for the first time.

Lynn Neary hosts NPR's Tinsel Tales.

Program List:

