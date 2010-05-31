Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reflecting 'Stateside' With A Loved One At War

Fresh Air
Published May 31, 2010 at 11:00 AM EDT

Jehanne Dubrow recently released her third poetry collection, Stateside, about her experience as a "milspouse," or Navy wife, trying to understand her own life while waiting for her husband to return from war. Dubrow's husband, Jeremy Schaub, is a career naval officer who is currently serving overseas.

Dubrow, who teaches creative writing at Washington College in Maryland, has a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska and an M.F.A. from the University of Maryland. She is the author of two previous poetry collections, The Hardship Post and From the Fever-World.

Her work has appeared in The New Republic, Ploughshares and The New England Review.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.