'Soulcraft' Honors An Honest Day's Work

Published July 12, 2009 at 3:54 PM EDT
Author Matthew Crawford.
Matthew Crawford was on what most people would think was the "right track." Then he left his job as executive director at a think tank in Washington to open a motorcycle repair shop. In his new book, Shop Class as Soulcraft, he makes the case that our society has placed too great a value on white-collar work and not enough value on the trades.

Crawford tells host Guy Raz that the mechanical arts have a special significance for our time because they cultivate the less glamorous virtue of attentiveness.

