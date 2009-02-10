No End In Sight To The Iraq 'Gamble'

Washington Post special military correspondent Thomas E. Ricks predicts that the war in Iraq is likely to last at least another five to 10 years. His new book, The Gamble, focuses on General David Petraeus' role in the conflict and reveals disagreements between top commanders in the US military.

Ricks has written several books about the US military, including Fiasco and Making the Corps. He has covered military issues for The Washington Post since 2000. Before that, he was a reporter for The Wall Street Journal for 17 years.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.