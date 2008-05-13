Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Sweeper to Capitol Hill Staffer, 'Step By Step'

Published May 13, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

For six decades, Bertie Bowman has worked on Capitol Hill. He began as a 13-year-old sweeping the steps, and now he is the hearing scheduler for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. In between, he forged friendships with some of the most prominent members of the Senate.

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks to Bowman about those experiences, which he has recorded in a new memoir, Step by Step.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories