Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Cannoli to Chapati: A Baker's Culinary Journey

By Daniel Zwerdling
Published January 27, 2008 at 6:32 AM EST

For Greg Patent, an Italian bakery burgeoning with pignoli cookies, fat cannoli and sweet pastries is cause for investigation.

Patent, a veteran baker, cooking teacher and cookbook author, hunted down the secrets of ethnic baking from more than 30 nations, including Italy, Nigeria, Austria and India. His new book, A Baker's Odyssey, collects recipes for the delectable treats and offers insights into their culinary history and cultural significance. For his research, Patent visited more than five-dozen master home bakers around the U.S.

The book includes a one-hour DVD that demonstrates the key skills, baking techniques and step-by-step methods ambitious bakers need for making cannoli, matzoh, pretzels and other items.

Below, reprinted by permission from A Baker's Odyssey, are recipes for Australian Lamingtons and Iraqi Sambouseks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Daniel Zwerdling
Daniel Zwerdling is a correspondent in NPR's Investigations Unit.
See stories by Daniel Zwerdling
Stories From This Author