Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Rieff, 'Swimming in a Sea of Death'

Fresh Air
Published January 10, 2008 at 11:00 AM EST

When she was diagnosed with cancer for the third time, the writer Susan Sontag signed on for a harsh treatment regime in the hopes it would keep her alive. But it only added to her suffering.

Her son, the noted journalist David Rieff, has published a memoir about his mother's "revolt against death" — and about what he describes as the unanswerable questions of a survivor.

Sontag died in 2004. Rieff's book is titled Swimming in a Sea of Death: A Son's Memoir.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.