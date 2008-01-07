Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fees, Cheats and 'Gotcha Capitalism'

Fresh Air
Published January 7, 2008 at 11:00 AM EST
Book cover: 'Gotcha Capitalism'

Columnist Bob Sullivan covers Internet scams and consumer fraud for MSNBC.com, where he writes a column called The Red Tape Chronicles.

Sullivan's latest book is about the hidden fees found in many phone, cable, credit card and other bills. All told, he says, corporations are nickel-and-diming their customers to death — or at least to the tune of $1,000 or more a year.

The title? Gotcha Capitalism: How Hidden Fees Rip You Off Every Day — And What You Can Do About It.

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.