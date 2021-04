BBC Correspondent Alan Johnston, who was abducted in the Gaza Strip earlier this year and held for nearly four months, writes a book about his ordeal. Kidnapped: And Other Dispatches describes his captivity and his treatment at the hands of his captors. He says a radio brought by guards offered a lifeline and psychological boost.

Johnston speaks with Renee Montagne.

