Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Tokyo Year Zero' Gets Under Readers' Skin

By Alan Cheuse
Published November 6, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Some thrillers hit you over the head. But David Peace's latest post-war novel, Tokyo Year Zero, is more subtle.

Peace has written half a dozen books that were well-received in England. His first American release is full of sound effects that reflect the intense mental state of his main character and punctuate the detective's personal quest to dampen his nightmares in a horrified, humiliated city.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
See stories by Alan Cheuse
More Stories