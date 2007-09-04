Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prince Charles, the Royal Gardener

Published September 4, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Prince Charles is very keen on organic fertilizers, especially those brewed from seaweed and rain water. He's written a book on organic gardening, Elements of Organic Gardening, which is coming out in the U.S. this week. The Prince's line of organic food and beauty products are for sale as well. The royal family hasn't traditionally muddied itself with matters of profit. But it turns out that the prince is pretty good at it. Last year he sold nearly $80 million of products.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories