Author Takes Fresh Look at 'Land of Lincoln'

Published July 30, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Andrew Ferguson is senior editor at The Weekly Standard and a self-described Abraham Lincoln buff. His book Land of Lincoln: Adventures in Abe's America, takes a look at how the icon is remembered today.

Ferguson tells Steve Inskeep that in recent years, many Americans have tried to co-opt Lincoln to bolster their own causes, focusing on his faith, his mental health and his sexual orientation.

