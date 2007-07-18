Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Shoot the Widow': A Biographer's Challenges

Published July 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

In Shoot the Widow: Adventures of a Biographer in Search of Her Subject, author Meryle Secrest talks about the many challenges of writing a biography, from overprotective family members, to death threats, to growing too close to her subject.

Secrest, the author of nine biographies — including books about composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim, architect Frank Lloyd Wright and artist Salvador Dali — talks with Michele Norris.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered