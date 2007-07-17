Bringing The World Home To You

Peggy Orenstein, Pursuing Motherhood and More

Published July 17, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

Peggy Orenstein wrote in the July 16 edition of the New York Times Magazine about the use of donor eggs in vitro fertilization. It's a topic she knows: Orenstein pursued six years of treatments, including egg donation, before giving birth to her daughter.

Orenstein's memoir is Waiting for Daisy: A Tale of Two Continents, Three Religions, Five Infertility Doctors, an Oscar, an Atomic Bomb, a Romantic Night and One Woman's Quest to Become a Mother.

