Derek Walcott: A Life in Poetry
Derek Walcott has spent a lifetime imbibing the rhythms of St. Lucia.
The Nobel laureate has always looked to his native island for inspiration as a poet, playwright and painter.
Walcott, 77, has published 13 collections of poetry, some of them epic in length.
A new book, Selected Poems, collects his work from 1962 to 2004.
Walcott speaks with Jacki Lyden about his years spent as a "fortunate traveler," when he split his time between Boston, New York, Europe and at home in the West Indies.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.