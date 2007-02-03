Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'In Spite of the Gods: The Rise of Modern India'

Published February 3, 2007 at 8:00 AM EST

India is growing in population, economic activity and international profile. But the country's journey from colony to modern democracy continues to be filled with questions about corruption and social friction.

Scott Simon speaks with Edward Luce, author of In Spite of the Gods: The Rise of Modern India. Luce is the former South Asia bureau chief of The Financial Times and writes about India's rising global economic power.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.