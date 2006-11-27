Bringing The World Home To You

Jimmy Carter on Conflict in the Middle East

Published November 27, 2006 at 11:46 AM EST
Cover

Former President Jimmy Carter addresses the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in his new book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid. Carter has founded a conflict resolution organization and won a Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation work.

Last year, Carter published Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis. He has written on a variety of topics, with other tomes to his credit including An Hour Before Daylight, Christmas in Plains and Talking Peace: A Vision for the Next Generation.

