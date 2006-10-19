Obama Shares Political Vision in 'Audacity of Hope'

Sen. Barack Obama's official title — junior senator from Illinois — doesn't come close to capturing his national stature at the moment.

Since arriving in Washington two years ago, the Democratic senator has catapulted to national celebrity.

His star is on the rise again — and so, too, is the scrutiny — with the publication of his new book, The Audacity of Hope.

Obama talks about balancing the need to stay true to your core values while fundraising and staying competitive in elections. He says he's focused on the 2006 elections, and downplays speculation about possible presidential ambitions.

"If I ever decide that I'm running for president, I will have an announcement, and everybody's going to be invited," he says.

