Grisham Traces Exoneration of an 'Innocent Man'

By Michele Norris
Published October 11, 2006 at 2:55 PM EDT

An obituary in The New York Times led writer John Grisham to the subject of his new book -- and first work of nonfiction -- The Innocent Man.

It's a tale of the wrongful conviction, near-execution, exoneration and tragic death of Ron Williamson -- a small-town sports hero from Oklahoma whose life didn't turn out the way he expected.

"Never in my most creative moment could I have come up with a story like this," Grisham says.

