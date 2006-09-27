Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Beautiful Figure and 'The Italian Mind'

Published September 27, 2006 at 3:04 PM EDT

Beppe Severgnini is a newspaper columnist who's been helping fellow Italians make sense of U.S. culture for years. Now, he is turning his wit toward his homeland, exploring the nuances of life in modern Italy.

For instance, as Severgnini tells NPR's Michele Norris, he believes traffic laws are interpreted a bit differently in Italy.

Instead of red meaning "stop" and green meaning "go," he says, for Italians a traffic light is the beginning of a "philosophical investigation."

Severgnini's new book is La Bella Figura: A Field Guide to the Italian Mind. In addition to the best-selling Ciao, America!, Severgnini writes for Corriere della Sera, the largest daily in Italy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered