The Man Who Built Sears & Roebuck

Published September 16, 2006 at 5:52 PM EDT

Julius Rosenwald transformed Sears & Roebuck into the successful company it became in the early 20th century. His business acumen was complemented by a bent for philanthropy.

Through a foundation established in 1917, Rosenwald funded nearly 5,000 schools that educated African American children throughout the rural south well into the 20th century. Rosenwald's grandson, Peter Ascoli, has written a biography about him.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.